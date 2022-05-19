JT Stratford LLC Has $4.51 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,332 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.2% of JT Stratford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 301.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,338,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,348,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514,931 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 287.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 13,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 329,112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $68,179,000 after buying an additional 246,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $12.39 on Wednesday, reaching $169.38. The company had a trading volume of 54,384,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,897,820. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.01 and its 200-day moving average is $255.96. The stock has a market cap of $493.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $135.43 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Citigroup raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.97.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

