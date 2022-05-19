JT Stratford LLC Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

JT Stratford LLC lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,559,000 after purchasing an additional 29,952 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.11.

Shares of GD stock traded down $6.18 on Thursday, hitting $219.80. 44,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,572. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.54 and a 200 day moving average of $219.15. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

