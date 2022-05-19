JT Stratford LLC Buys 1,102 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $733,486,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,193,000 after purchasing an additional 361,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,772,000 after purchasing an additional 128,163 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,201,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.25.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total value of $1,206,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,648 shares of company stock valued at $4,055,145. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $454.87. 751,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,496. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $490.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $451.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.16.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.14. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

