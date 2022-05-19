JT Stratford LLC Acquires 6,953 Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGHG. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 873.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Shares of BATS IGHG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.67. The company had a trading volume of 27,210 shares. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $78.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.43 and its 200-day moving average is $72.95.

