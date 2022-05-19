JT Stratford LLC Acquires 2,397 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

JT Stratford LLC increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises approximately 0.9% of JT Stratford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 472.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Bank of America lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $46.36. 6,928,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,373,352. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.