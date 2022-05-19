JT Stratford LLC Acquires 19 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 2.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,008,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $3,118,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $3,086,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.00.

BLK stock traded down $19.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $591.86. 966,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $691.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $800.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $583.05 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

