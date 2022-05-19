JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 170 ($2.10) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 185 ($2.28) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 225 ($2.77) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays set a GBX 155 ($1.91) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 147 ($1.81) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 225 ($2.77) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 167.85 ($2.07).

LON VOD opened at GBX 118.04 ($1.46) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £33.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -236.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 125.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 121.76. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a one year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.18%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is -18.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

