JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.6% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.17.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.43. The company had a trading volume of 517,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,881,554. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.12. The company has a market capitalization of $347.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $115.37 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

