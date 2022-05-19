JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Price Target to $52.00

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Safehold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Safehold from $68.00 to $46.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Safehold from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Safehold stock opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. Safehold has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $95.29. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.11.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.38 million. Safehold had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 3,240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $191,160,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Safehold by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after buying an additional 34,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after acquiring an additional 16,487 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 248.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Safehold by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

