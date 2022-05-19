JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) a €10.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($10.42) price objective on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($16.15) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($10.42) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

ETR:ZIL2 opened at €7.52 ($7.83) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15. The company has a market cap of $476.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €10.07. ElringKlinger has a 52 week low of €6.93 ($7.21) and a 52 week high of €18.18 ($18.94).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.