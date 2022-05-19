Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Forefront Analytics LLC

Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded down $2.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,127,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $455.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

