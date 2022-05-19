John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.67

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.67 and last traded at $33.87, with a volume of 43594 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.53.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.68.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%.
About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO)
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
