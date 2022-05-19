JFG Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 370,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,444 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 30.7% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $81,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. David J Yvars Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 30,342.3% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 1,379,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,507 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,936,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 907,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,529,000 after acquiring an additional 232,469 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 417.5% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,775,000 after acquiring an additional 178,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,265,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,504,000 after acquiring an additional 171,459 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $7.45 on Wednesday, hitting $179.02. The stock had a trading volume of 782,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,781. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $175.81 and a 52 week high of $222.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.17 and its 200 day moving average is $206.82.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

