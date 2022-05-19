JFG Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 0.2% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.23. 7,671,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,854,708. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.28.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

