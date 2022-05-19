JFG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 82,516 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,516 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 9.1% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGL Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.39. 18,732,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,207,051. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.79. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

