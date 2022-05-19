Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 316 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 316 ($3.90) target price on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BARC. UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.21) price target on Barclays in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.33) target price on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 240 ($2.96) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.96) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 242.89 ($2.99).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 155.20 ($1.91) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 152.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 178.20. The stock has a market cap of £26.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 140.06 ($1.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.71).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 0.17%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

