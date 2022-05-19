JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Lowered to $106.00 at Benchmark

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $117.00 to $106.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a na rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut JD.com from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of JD stock opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.68. The company has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.20 and a beta of 0.57. JD.com has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $92.69.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. JD.com’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JD.com will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JD.com (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.