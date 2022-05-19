JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.34 EPS

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.34, Briefing.com reports. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

JD.com stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,819,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,413,008. JD.com has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $92.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get JD.com alerts:

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth $71,389,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 155.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,590,000 after acquiring an additional 920,886 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in JD.com by 8.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,513,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,571,000 after acquiring an additional 113,411 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the third quarter valued at about $8,565,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in JD.com by 45.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 235,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after acquiring an additional 73,442 shares during the period. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.81.

About JD.com (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.