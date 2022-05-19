ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.264 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

ITT has increased its dividend by an average of 18.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. ITT has a payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ITT to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

NYSE:ITT opened at $70.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.57. ITT has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. ITT had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ITT by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,279,000 after buying an additional 162,435 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 200,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

