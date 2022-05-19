ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Shares Down 2.5%

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. 102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37.

About ITEX

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars.

