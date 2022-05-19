iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Boosted by United Bank

United Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 0.4% of United Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. United Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after buying an additional 3,779,269 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 55,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,622,000.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $96.48. 7,905,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,338,903. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $93.29 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.77.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

