iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $238.96. The company had a trading volume of 77,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,531. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.95 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.23.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.