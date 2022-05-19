iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWV. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $226.19. 4,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,679. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $249.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.73. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $221.74 and a 12-month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

