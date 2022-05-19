iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 264,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,907,506 shares.The stock last traded at $150.79 and had previously closed at $152.32.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

