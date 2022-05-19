iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.99. The stock had a trading volume of 159,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,746. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.53. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

