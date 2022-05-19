iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Stock Position Cut by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lessened its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DSI traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $73.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,127. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $73.22 and a twelve month high of $93.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.48.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

