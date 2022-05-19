iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,965 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,304,000 after buying an additional 2,673,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,055,000 after buying an additional 1,925,735 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $138,399,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,578,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,660,000 after buying an additional 1,307,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.31. 3,719,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,219,080. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.04. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.