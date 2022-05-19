iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,429 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 9.6% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $19,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.15. 3,633,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average is $76.45. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

