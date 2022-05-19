IRISnet (IRIS) Trading 26.5% Higher This Week

IRISnet (IRIS) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 19th. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $30.94 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,078,520,866 coins and its circulating supply is 1,287,276,492 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

