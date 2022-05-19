IQ.cash Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,257.00 (IQ)

IQ.cash (IQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 18th. IQ.cash has a total market cap of $16,236.10 and $3,257.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IQ.cash has traded down 26.8% against the dollar. One IQ.cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,525.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.56 or 0.00628010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.45 or 0.00485818 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,313.78 or 1.87873952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00033263 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008959 BTC.

About IQ.cash

IQ.cash’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling IQ.cash

