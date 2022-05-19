Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR.C) Shares Down 0.1%

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR.C – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.40 and last traded at $20.40. Approximately 15,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 21,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.43.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average is $24.06.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.