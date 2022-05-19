inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.00 million-$29.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.00 million.inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTT. Zacks Investment Research lowered inTEST from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered inTEST from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.47. 345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,191. inTEST has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $81.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

inTEST ( NYSEAMERICAN:INTT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other inTEST news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews acquired 9,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $62,705.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 87,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,804. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in inTEST by 114.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of inTEST in the second quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of inTEST in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About inTEST (Get Rating)

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

