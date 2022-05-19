inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.00 million-$29.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.00 million.inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTT. Zacks Investment Research lowered inTEST from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered inTEST from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.47. 345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,191. inTEST has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $81.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.
In other inTEST news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews acquired 9,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $62,705.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 87,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,804. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in inTEST by 114.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of inTEST in the second quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of inTEST in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).
