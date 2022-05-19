International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IFF traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.57. The stock had a trading volume of 16,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.54, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.44.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.95%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

