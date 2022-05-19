International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $26,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.66. 5,783,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,508,176. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.53. The stock has a market cap of $116.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.20%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.