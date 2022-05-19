InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($75.20) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 5,650 ($69.65).

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 4,727 ($58.27) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £8.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,079.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,942.11. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of GBX 4,300 ($53.01) and a one year high of GBX 5,386 ($66.40).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

