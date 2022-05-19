Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $1,099,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,607,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,387,029.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $1,059,000.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $1,112,600.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total transaction of $1,196,400.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $1,223,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $1,230,600.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $1,221,600.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,233,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $1,334,600.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $1,283,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $1,310,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $54.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.42.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.34 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,419,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

