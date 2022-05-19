InsurAce Hits Market Capitalization of $14.68 Million (INSUR)

InsurAce (INSUR) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. InsurAce has a total market cap of $14.68 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsurAce coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, InsurAce has traded 50% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,510% against the dollar and now trades at $251.28 or 0.00846729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.33 or 0.00462769 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00033905 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,028.46 or 1.65209138 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008924 BTC.

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling InsurAce

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurAce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsurAce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

