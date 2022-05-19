Insider Selling: NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $1,109,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,941,493.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE traded down $2.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.21. 97,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,816. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.44 and a 12 month high of $141.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.55. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $188.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
About NV5 Global (Get Rating)
NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.
