Insider Selling: Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Insider Sells 19,683 Shares of Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE CL opened at $75.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.46 and a 200-day moving average of $79.15. The firm has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.