Insider Buying: TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Purchases $42,400.00 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $42,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,405,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,880,412.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TELA Bio alerts:

On Monday, May 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $43,050.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $47,650.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,600.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,250.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $47,450.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA opened at $8.99 on Thursday. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $130.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.56.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.25). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 113.15% and a negative return on equity of 155.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 5.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 0.6% in the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 443,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 9.7% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 13.8% in the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 27,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter.

TELA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

TELA Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.