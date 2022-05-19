Insider Buying: TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Purchases $42,400.00 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $42,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,405,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,880,412.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $43,050.00.
- On Wednesday, May 11th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00.
- On Monday, May 9th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00.
- On Friday, May 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00.
- On Wednesday, May 4th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $47,650.00.
- On Monday, May 2nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,600.00.
- On Friday, April 29th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,850.00.
- On Wednesday, April 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,250.00.
- On Monday, April 25th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $47,450.00.
- On Monday, April 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:TELA opened at $8.99 on Thursday. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $130.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.56.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 5.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 0.6% in the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 443,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 9.7% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 13.8% in the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 27,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter.
TELA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.
TELA Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
