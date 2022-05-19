Insider Buying: Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Director Purchases $40,200.00 in Stock

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,393,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,861,230.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of KRMD opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.83.
Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 million. Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.
Repro Med Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.
