Insider Buying: Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Director Purchases $40,200.00 in Stock

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,393,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,861,230.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of KRMD opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.00. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.83.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 million. Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,785,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,740,000 after buying an additional 40,263 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,099,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 585,714 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,949,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 93,424 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 995,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 41,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 672,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 74,847 shares in the last quarter. 59.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

