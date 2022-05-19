Insider Buying: OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) CEO Acquires 14,366 Shares of Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz acquired 14,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $42,236.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,634.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

OPFI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.25. 123,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,377. OppFi Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OppFi Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OppFi during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in OppFi during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in OppFi during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in OppFi during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in OppFi by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OppFi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

