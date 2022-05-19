Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Acquires 30 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Lucy Tilley purchased 30 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,038 ($12.80) per share, for a total transaction of £311.40 ($383.88).

Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 14th, Lucy Tilley purchased 22 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,330 ($16.40) per share, for a total transaction of £292.60 ($360.70).

On Monday, March 14th, Lucy Tilley purchased 28 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,115 ($13.75) per share, for a total transaction of £312.20 ($384.86).

LON MAB1 opened at GBX 930 ($11.46) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,127.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,248.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £530.23 million and a P/E ratio of 26.57. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52 week low of GBX 930 ($11.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,500 ($18.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is 0.93%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

