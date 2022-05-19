Insider Buying: IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Major Shareholder Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $17,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 21st, Braden Michael Leonard bought 552,000 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $772,800.00.

NASDAQ:IMRA opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00. IMARA Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $9.29.

IMARA ( NASDAQ:IMRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.26. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IMARA Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of IMARA in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMARA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in IMARA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IMARA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,383,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IMARA by 2,122.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 805,786 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in IMARA by 252.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,025,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 734,581 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IMARA in the third quarter worth $1,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

About IMARA (Get Rating)

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

