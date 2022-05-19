Insider Buying: Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR) Insider Acquires £34,000 in Stock

Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR – Get Rating) insider Roger McDowell acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £34,000 ($41,913.21).

On Friday, May 13th, Roger McDowell bought 40,000 shares of Brand Architekts Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($32,051.28).

On Tuesday, April 5th, Roger McDowell sold 234,189 shares of Brand Architekts Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £156,906.63 ($193,425.33).

Shares of LON BAR opened at GBX 67.50 ($0.83) on Thursday. Brand Architekts Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 60.30 ($0.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 200 ($2.47). The firm has a market cap of £11.63 million and a P/E ratio of -2.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 81.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Brand Architekts Group plc operates in the beauty sector in the United Kingdom, other European Union countries, and internationally. The company provides skincare products, haircare products, body care products, bathing products, gifting, and accessories under the Super Facialist, Dirty Works, DrSALTS+, Kind Natured, Fish Soho, MR.

