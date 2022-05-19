Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 11,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AQN. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

NYSE:AQN opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.42. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $735.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 133.34%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

