Ingalls & Snyder LLC Invests $275,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,832,484,000 after purchasing an additional 203,703 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Target by 7.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after purchasing an additional 485,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $811,199,000 after acquiring an additional 47,826 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,328,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,369,000 after purchasing an additional 163,824 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Target by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,068,545 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $702,113,000 after buying an additional 47,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.35.

NYSE TGT opened at $157.89 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $155.20 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.49 and a 200-day moving average of $227.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 25.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

