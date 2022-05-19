Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $709,000 Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in NiSource by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in NiSource by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in NiSource by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in NiSource by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in NiSource by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

NYSE NI opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.36. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $32.58.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 61.44%.

NiSource Profile (Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.