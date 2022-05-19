Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys New Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,841 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VMware by 38.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $77,157,000 after buying an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in VMware by 84.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,078 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,619 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $93.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.65. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.76 and a 52-week high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

