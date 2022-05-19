Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) PT Raised to GBX 2,300 at Barclays

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 2,100 ($25.89) to GBX 2,300 ($28.35) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.65) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.89) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.89) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,034.33 ($25.08).

IMB stock opened at GBX 1,857 ($22.89) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £17.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,651.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,644.67. Imperial Brands has a one year low of GBX 1,434.23 ($17.68) and a one year high of GBX 1,888 ($23.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

